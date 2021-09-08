NewsBusan News

Busan to Hold Suicide Prevention Campaign Until September 30

BeFM News

The city of Busan is holding a suicide prevention campaign to commemorate World Suicide Prevention Day on the 10th.

Under the campaign’s slogan ‘Are you okay?’ aims to help people in need and to create a social atmosphere to prevent suicidal actions.

The city will provide related data on its dedicated website at (www.suicide.busaninmaum.com) until the 30th, and through the Busan Metropolitan Suicide Prevention Center and the homepage of the Busan Metropolitan Area 16 Gu/gun Mental Health Welfare Center websites and Nuri Communication Network (SNS).

Advertisements will also be placed on buses and subways.

From the 17th to the 28th, a quiz event will be held via phone consultations, and 100 people will be selected per event through a random lottery to give out mobile coupons.

 

