Image: City of Busan
Busan to Hold Treasure Hunt To Help Support World Expo Bid

Haps Staff

The Busan Metropolitan Government is holding a treasure hunt throughout the city to support the 2030 Busan World Expo bid and to introduce the city’s tourist attraction.

The city government announced today that the Expo treasure hunt will take place at 30 major tourist attractions and corporate stores in Busan from today until August 31st.

Anyone can participate in the treasure hunt by taking pictures of the letters of the expo (E,X,P,O) hidden throughout the city or of QR codes printed on pictures or murals and posting them on their personal social media accounts.

