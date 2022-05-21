Busan to Hold World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) General Assembly in 2025

The 2025 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) General Assembly will be held in Busan in November 2025.

The city of Busan held the ‘WADA Board of Directors consisting of 38 members from 11 countries held in Cairo, Egypt on the 19th, beating cities of competing countries such as Tampere, Finland with overwhelming votes to hold the ‘2025 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) General Assembly’.

The WADA General Assembly was first held in Lausanne, Switzerland in 1999, and has been held 5 times until 2019, 4 times in Europe, and 1 time in Africa.

The invitation to the 2025 General Assembly is the greatest achievement in that it not only creates added value by holding an international conference but also creates an opportunity to promote Busan, to the world.

In addition, it can be said that it is very meaningful as it is an achievement achieved even under adverse conditions in which the EU and Council of Europe countries openly supported Finland in this board meeting.

The city, along with Busan Tourism Organization and BEXCO, collaborated with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Anti-Doping Agency (KADA) to engage in attraction activities.

The city established a bid committee together with KADA, appointed Jang In-hwa, president of the Busan Metropolitan City Sports Council, as the bid chairman, and appointed experts from all walks of life, including International Olympic Committee member Yoo Seung-min, as bid committee members, thereby demonstrating great power in voting activities.

The presentation of the proposal held at the WADA Board of Directors also drew attention with its outstanding composition. Park Eun-ha, Ambassador of International Relations to Busan City, directly announced the proposal, followed by Asian Paralympic Committee athlete Jeong-min Lee’s commitment to realizing fair values ​​and her promise to do her best to spread values ​​impressed the members of the WADA Board of Directors.

In particular, Park Eun-ha, Ambassador of International Relations to Busan City, visited each country’s ambassadors in Korea and appealed to them to support Busan through the network that she had built up through her 37 years of diplomatic life.

And the Cairo Marriott Manna House Hotel, where the WADA Board of Directors was held, is an unforgettable place in the history of Korea.

As the last stronghold of the Republic of Korea during the Korean War, Busan was protected until the end, and in modern history, the city that built the foundation of the Korean economy and created the dazzling Republic of Korea today is no coincidence that Busan City hosted the WADA General Assembly in Cairo.

Acting Busan Mayor Lee Byung-jin said, “The 2023 World Para Games and the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships succeeded in attracting this general assembly, providing an opportunity to grow as a leading city in the international sports world. We will do our best to make Busan a world-class global city by hosting the 2030 World Expo ahead of the year and successfully hosting the World Anti-Doping Organization General Assembly in 2025.”