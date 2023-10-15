Image: City of Busan
Lifestyle

Busan to Host 2023 Garden Expo at Dadaepo Beach Park

By Haps Staff

Busan will host the 2023 Busan Garden Expo from October 26th to October 29th at Dadaepo Beach Park Central Square, offering garden exhibitions, industrial showcases, and engaging events.

The event, jointly organized by the Busan Landscape Architecture Association and the city, encompasses an array of activities, including garden exhibitions, industrial displays, and an assortment of planning and experiential events.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for October 26th at 11:00 a.m.

Among the key highlights, the expo will feature a garden contest, inviting participants to showcase their creative green spaces. Additionally, various immersive experiences, such as a stamp tour, free distribution of garden plants like Rosemary, and a dedicated play garden for families, aim to engage visitors of all ages.

A notable attraction includes a special lecture by esteemed garden designer Hwang Ji-hae, recipient of the prestigious ‘Gold Award’ at the 2023 UK Chelsea Flower Show.

Visitors will have the opportunity to gain insights into her acclaimed work and engage directly with her during the scheduled lecture on the event’s main stage.

Admission to the event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

