Image: City of Busan
Lifestyle

Busan to Host 2024 Starry Sea Busan Night “Festa”

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan, in collaboration with the Korea Tourism Organization and the Busan Tourism Organization, has announced the “2024 Starry Sea Busan Night ‘Festa.'”

This event will be held from July to October across various districts including Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Saha-gu, and Yeongdo-gu.

The festival, now in its third year, originated as part of an initiative launched in 2022 to enhance night tourism in Busan. This year’s event will feature a wide range of night tour content, offering diverse experiences to visitors.

One of the highlights is the “Night Mission Tour,” a city center adventure in Gwangbok-dong, where character-driven storytellers guide participants through historical sites like Gukje Market and Bupyeong Kkangtong Market.

Yongdusan Park will host the “Night Pop-up,” a modern playground for the MG (Millennial Generation) that combines night fashion and healing activities. Another key attraction is the “Night Music Camp” at Dadaepo Beach, which offers a musical experience set against the backdrop of a sunset. Additionally, a themed night market near the Golden Sunset Bridge in Buk-gu will provide a rich array of food and entertainment, creating a vibrant night-time atmosphere.

The festival includes nine main programs with a total of 133 events. These events will range from river dinner cruises and night tours of the Modern History Museum to flea markets and music camps. Highlights include the Baby Shark Night Playground in September and the Yongdusan Park Night Festival.

The “2024 Starry Sea Busan Night ‘Festa'” is expected to draw both domestic and international tourists, offering new experiences and attractions, especially during the peak summer vacation months of July and August and the autumn festival season of September and October.

For more details on the schedule and participation methods, visitors can check the Busan Tourism Portal at Visit Busan (www.visitbusan.net) or follow the city night tour channel @starry_night_busan.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan International Magic Festival Convention Back With Its 19th Edition

2024 Busan International Mobility Show: Racing Towards the Future

‘Movies and Food’ Come Together at the 2024 Busan Food Film Festa

L7 Haeundae Opens

Celebrate Pride Month’s Grand Finale with QueerScouts Busan Takeover

Lotte World Adventure Busan and Gimhae Lotte Water Park Gear Up for a Fun-Filled Summer

The Latest

부산시, 2024 별바다부산 나이트 페스타 개최

17 Gyeongnam Islands Selected as “Islands to Visit in 2024”

Self-Driving Shuttle Buses to Launch in Osiria Tourist Complex Next Year

Shinpyeong Janglim Gym Opens

Jr. Whopper Special at Burger King

Busan Cultural Center Presents “400 Years of Western Art: From Monet to Warhol” Exhibition

Busan
broken clouds
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
83 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Mon
24 °
Tue
23 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 