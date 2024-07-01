Busan to Host 2024 Starry Sea Busan Night “Festa”

The city of Busan, in collaboration with the Korea Tourism Organization and the Busan Tourism Organization, has announced the “2024 Starry Sea Busan Night ‘Festa.'”

This event will be held from July to October across various districts including Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Saha-gu, and Yeongdo-gu.

The festival, now in its third year, originated as part of an initiative launched in 2022 to enhance night tourism in Busan. This year’s event will feature a wide range of night tour content, offering diverse experiences to visitors.

One of the highlights is the “Night Mission Tour,” a city center adventure in Gwangbok-dong, where character-driven storytellers guide participants through historical sites like Gukje Market and Bupyeong Kkangtong Market.

Yongdusan Park will host the “Night Pop-up,” a modern playground for the MG (Millennial Generation) that combines night fashion and healing activities. Another key attraction is the “Night Music Camp” at Dadaepo Beach, which offers a musical experience set against the backdrop of a sunset. Additionally, a themed night market near the Golden Sunset Bridge in Buk-gu will provide a rich array of food and entertainment, creating a vibrant night-time atmosphere.

The festival includes nine main programs with a total of 133 events. These events will range from river dinner cruises and night tours of the Modern History Museum to flea markets and music camps. Highlights include the Baby Shark Night Playground in September and the Yongdusan Park Night Festival.

The “2024 Starry Sea Busan Night ‘Festa'” is expected to draw both domestic and international tourists, offering new experiences and attractions, especially during the peak summer vacation months of July and August and the autumn festival season of September and October.

For more details on the schedule and participation methods, visitors can check the Busan Tourism Portal at Visit Busan (www.visitbusan.net) or follow the city night tour channel @starry_night_busan.