Busan to Host 75th Anniversary of the United Nations Day Ceremony Today

The city of Busan will hold the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Day ceremony at the UN Memorial Park today at 11 am, attended by more than 100 diplomatic delegations from the UN veterans of the Korean War and soldiers of the Army, Navy, and Air Forces.

The celebration of UN Day is held every year to commemorate the founding of the United Nations and to pay respects to U.N. soldiers who fought in the Korean War.

The commemoration ceremony will be held with national ceremonies, commemorative remarks, wreaths, muskets and silences, and memorial performances, starting with the entry of the national flags from 11 countries.

국제평화중심도시 부산, 제75주년 UN의 날 기념식 개최

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 10월 23일 오전 11시 UN기념공원에서 6·25전쟁 유엔참전국 외교사절, 육·해·공군 장병 등 100여 명이 참석한 가운데 ‘제75주년 UN의 날 기념식’을 개최한다고 밝혔다.
