Busan to Host a Culinary Experience at the 2024 Wheat Festival in June

Busan is set to host the 2024 Wheat Festival on June 22-23 at the Hwamyeong Ecological Park Auto Camping Site and Lotus Complex.

This festival aims to celebrate wheat, one of the world’s top three food crops, while promoting gastronomic tourism in the region.

Themed “A Pushover’s Utopia,” the event will feature a variety of programs to highlight the versatility and cultural significance of wheat.

The festival will showcase the Wheat Food Select Shop, a gourmet marketplace featuring dishes from Michelin Guide restaurants and local eateries.

Visitors can enjoy pasta, gnocchi, ramen, handmade burgers, makgeolli, and various types of wheat beer.

The event will also include the Picnic Lounge and Street Food Lounge, providing a relaxed atmosphere with wheat-related exhibits, experiences, markets, and a variety of food trucks offering both general and wheat-based foods.

Hands-on activities such as making traditional Korean wheat treats and participating in water sports will also be available.

The Nakdong River Exploration will offer ecological tours and noodle-making experiences at the Gupo Noodle Experience Center.

To enhance convenience, the festival will implement a QR code system for pre-ordering food, allowing visitors to receive notifications when their food is ready.

Some limited-quantity items from the Wheat Food Select Shop will require advance reservations.

You can visit www.bfo.or.kr for more details.