Busan to Host “Circle Chart Music Awards” Annually

The city of Busan and the Korea Music Contents Association, represented by Chairman Changhwan Kim, officially signed a business agreement on September 12th, marking the regular hosting of the “Circle Chart Music Awards,” a prestigious event in the global K-pop music scene.

The signing ceremony took place at Busan City Hall’s international protocol room.

The “Circle Chart Music Awards” has been held annually since 2011 and is organized by major domestic record producers and distributors, including member companies like overseas direct delivery firms.

This event is the only nationally recognized K-pop awards ceremony in Korea, with winners selected based on objective chart data from the “Circle Chart.”

It aims to celebrate artists and music industry professionals who have achieved remarkable success during the year in the global K-pop industry.

As part of the agreement, Busan City and the Korea Music Contents Association have committed to the following initiatives:

Continuity: The “Circle Chart Music Awards” will be held annually in Busan from 2024 to 2026, with the city providing administrative support for successful event hosting. Special Award: A new special award, tentatively named “Busan is Good,” will be introduced to promote Busan’s city brand internationally. Tourism Promotion: The parties will cooperate in promoting tourism through the awards ceremony, leveraging it as a platform for tourism content expansion. Local Industry: Joint efforts will be made to support the growth of the local music content and tourism industries through collaborative initiatives.

By hosting the “Circle Chart Music Awards,” Busan aims to attract K-pop artists and fans from around the world, positioning itself as a focal point for K-pop and winter tourism content.