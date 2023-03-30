Busan to Host Global Esports Festival WCG 2023

In July, esports fans from all over the world are expected to come to Busan.

The city of Busan announced that it will hold the World Cyber ​​Games (WCG) in Busan again in July, which has been called the Olympics of the esports world and has fascinated the world.

‘WCG 2023’ will start with the group stage, a grand final qualifying round, at Busan E-Sports Stadium from July 14th to 23rd, followed by an official event at BEXCO from July 28th to 30th, followed by a grand final competition held by multinational players.

During the official event, various programs for influencers and audiences to enjoy together will be prepared to provide unforgettable experiences to the participants.

Co-hosted by Busan City, Big Picture Interactive, Big Picture Interactive, and the Busan Information Industry Promotion Agency, each organization plans to cooperate with each other in administrative support and publicity for the successful hosting of the event.

Since its inception in 2000, WCG has held records for the largest number of gamers in the world, the largest number of participating countries, and the largest multi-sport esports competition under the slogan “Beyond the Game”.

About 600 players from all over the world took part and 90,000 spectators attended the event which was held with great success.

This year’s event is noteworthy in that it is the first offline competition to be held in Xian, China, in four years, and the first ambitious event held by Big Picture Interactive after acquiring the WCG brand.

The detailed schedule and details of the ‘WCG 2023’ event will be announced through the WCG official website (www.wcg.com) and official social network (SNS).