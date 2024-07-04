Image: Busan Cinema Center
Busan to Host International AI Film Festival in December

The Busan International Artificial Intelligence (AI) Film Festival, is planning to take place from December 6 to 8 at the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae.

AI is increasingly influencing the film industry, with notable mentions including a new VR/AR competition section at the 77th Cannes International Film Festival and AI technology forums.

Similar AI film festivals have been held this year in Dubai and Hollywood, with the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival also introducing an AI competition section.

The Busan festival will feature films that explore the future of AI technology and society, as well as those restored using AI.

An international competition will kick off in August, inviting creators to submit their AI-driven works.

Submissions are open to individuals and groups worldwide, limited to one entry per person.

Eligible films must have a running time of 3 to 15 minutes and be partially or entirely created using AI, with no genre restrictions, as long as they were completed after the previous year.

The first screening in September will narrow the field to 15 finalists, with four winners announced on the festival’s closing day, sharing a total prize pool of $22,000.

The festival will also include a conference addressing AI’s impact on the film industry, new technologies, aesthetic and copyright issues, and an ‘AI film production workshop.’ Additionally, an exhibition will allow visitors to experience AI firsthand.

