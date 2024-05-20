Busan to Host Opera Gala Concert for 2024 Season Preview

The Busan Cultural Center will open its main theater for the “Meeting in Advance 2024 Busan Opera Season – Opera Gala Concert” tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m.

This free event, part of Busan’s effort to develop professional opera talent, will feature excerpts from operas such as “Madame Butterfly” and “The Elixir of Love,” showcasing selected performers.

Under the direction of Kim Bong-mi and Kim Kang-gyu, and with insights from opera producer Euiju Lee, the concert aims to elevate the performance’s depth with added video elements. The Busan Opera House choir and orchestra will participate, reflecting the city’s commitment to fostering a vibrant opera culture.

The concert is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, you can visit the Busan Cultural Center’s website.