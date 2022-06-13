NewsBusan News

Busan to Host Walking Competition at North Port to Support its 2030 World Expo Bid

BeFM News

The Busan Metropolitan Government said it will hold a walking competition in the North Port of Busan Port until July 22nd to support the attraction of the 2030 Busan World Expo.

It is a 4km course that starts from the Galmat-gil Tour Lounge at Busan Station and returns to Busan Station through a walking deck, the Busan Port Sky Plaza, a Campground, the 5th Pedestrian Bridge, the Wildflower Complex, the Lawn Plaza, and the 4th Pedestrian Bridge.

Citizens can apply for participation on the green walking website and receive a participation number by text message.

After completing the walking course during the event, participants can post a certification photo on their personal social media accounts.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Experience Banyan Tree Haeundae Busan In Advance at the “Honors Member Lounge”

5 Historic Korean Sites to See with the Weather Warming Up

Eat Like a Local: Enjoy a Hearty Bowl of Ramen near KSU

Ahead of BTS’ 9th Anniversary, ARMY Celebrates Release of BTS’ New Album Proof with 3 Million Tweets in an Hour

Changwon Special City, Designates 246 Safe Restaurants in 2022

ISB Signs MOU with Marine Stewardship Council Korea on World Oceans Day

Busan
light rain
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
68 %
4.1kmh
75 %
Mon
21 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 