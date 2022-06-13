Busan to Host Walking Competition at North Port to Support its 2030 World Expo Bid

The Busan Metropolitan Government said it will hold a walking competition in the North Port of Busan Port until July 22nd to support the attraction of the 2030 Busan World Expo.

It is a 4km course that starts from the Galmat-gil Tour Lounge at Busan Station and returns to Busan Station through a walking deck, the Busan Port Sky Plaza, a Campground, the 5th Pedestrian Bridge, the Wildflower Complex, the Lawn Plaza, and the 4th Pedestrian Bridge.

Citizens can apply for participation on the green walking website and receive a participation number by text message.

After completing the walking course during the event, participants can post a certification photo on their personal social media accounts.