Busan to Host ‘World of Coffee & World Barista Championship’

Busan is set to host the “World of Coffee & World Barista Championship” from May 1st to May 4th at BEXCO, jointly organized by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA).

This event marks the first time the “World of Coffee” exhibition, known as the silver worldwide authoritative coffee exhibition, is held in Asia, positioning Busan as the city to foster talent and showcase the global coffee industry.

The event will feature 250 leading companies in the coffee industry presenting their products, technologies, and services, attracting over 1,210,000 attendees, including industry professionals and global visitors.

Alongside exhibitions, various side events such as the “World Barista Championship” will unfold, offering networking opportunities and showcasing the world’s best baristas.

Early bird discount tickets are available until April 28th on Interpark for coffee enthusiasts and citizens eager to explore the world of coffee in Busan.