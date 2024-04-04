Lifestyle

Busan to Host ‘World of Coffee & World Barista Championship’

By Haps Staff

Busan is set to host the “World of Coffee & World Barista Championship” from May 1st to May 4th at BEXCO, jointly organized by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA).

This event marks the first time the “World of Coffee” exhibition, known as the silver worldwide authoritative coffee exhibition, is held in Asia, positioning Busan as the city to foster talent and showcase the global coffee industry.

The event will feature 250 leading companies in the coffee industry presenting their products, technologies, and services, attracting over 1,210,000 attendees, including industry professionals and global visitors.

Alongside exhibitions, various side events such as the “World Barista Championship” will unfold, offering networking opportunities and showcasing the world’s best baristas.

Early bird discount tickets are available until April 28th on Interpark for coffee enthusiasts and citizens eager to explore the world of coffee in Busan.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

22 Events to Look Forward to This April in Busan

Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For April

Here is Where You Can Buy Tickets for Events and Experiences in Seoul

Busan to Open 12 New “In and Out” Locations

Struggles Persist for Water Recreation This Summer in Yeongdo-gu

Social Games Helping Us to Connect with Friends Online

The Latest

Early Voting for 22nd National Assembly Election Begins Today

부산시, ‘월드오브커피&월드바리스타챔피언십 부산’ 개최

Namhae Bridge Landscape Lighting Launches Pilot Operation in April

Air Busan to Launch New Route to Bohol From May 1

Yangsan Tongdosa Temple Cheonwangmun Named a Nationally Designated Cultural Heritage Treasure

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan

Busan
overcast clouds
12.1 ° C
12.1 °
12.1 °
65 %
7.3kmh
100 %
Thu
12 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 