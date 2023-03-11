Busan to Host “World Volunteer Conference” in 2024

The World Volunteer Conference, the world’s largest event in the field of volunteer work, will take place in Busan next November.

South Korea will host the conference for the first time in 22 years since it took place in Seoul in 2002.

More than 1,400 volunteer leaders and officials from 80 countries are expected to visit Busan.

The city of Busan city will cooperate with the Interior Ministry, volunteer organizations, and tourism organizations, to prepare a variety of programs including volunteer forums, a fair for participating companies, and cultural events.

The conference aims to lead new paradigms in volunteerism, discussing volunteer work to solve carbon neutrality and other social issues.