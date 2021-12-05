Busan To Implement Additional Special Quarantine Measures from Today

The city of Busan City announced that additional follow-up measures will be implemented from today for 4 weeks until January 2nd in accordance with the government’s special quarantine measures against COVID-19.

In the past week, the number of confirmed cases in Busan has exceeded 1,000, and the number of confirmed cases continues to increase. In particular, as 38% of the confirmed patients are over 60, the number of elderly patients is increasing, and the number of patients with severe cases is also increasing.

In addition, as the influx of the mutant virus Omicron has been confirmed in Korea, the plan is to focus on preventing the spread of the mutant virus in the community by encouraging the third vaccination and vaccination of those who are not vaccinated.

Therefore, from todayto January 2nd next year, in line with the government’s special quarantine measures, additional quarantine measures such as the expansion of quarantine passes and restrictions on private gatherings will be promoted.

First, private gatherings are reduced from a maximum of 12 to 8 people.

Multi-use facilities to which the quarantine pass applies are restaurants/cafes, schools, movies/performance halls, reading rooms/study cafes, multi-rooms, PC rooms, indoor sports venues, museums, art galleries, science halls, party rooms, libraries, and massage and massage parlors.

In order to minimize on-site confusion, a one-week grace period is granted until the 12th.

Existing quarantine pass mandatory facilities include entertainment facilities, etc. (entertainment pubs, danran pubs, club nights, hunting pochas, emotional pubs, colatec/no-dot halls), singing (coin) practice areas, indoor sports facilities, bathhouse business, bicycle racing, racing Horse racing and casinos.

In the case of restaurants and cafes, the quarantine pass is applied, but at private gatherings, an exception is allowed for up to one unvaccinated person in the party.

In order to curb the spread of COVID-19 among youths, the exception range of the quarantine pass has been adjusted from the current 18 years old or younger to 11 years old or younger, and the quarantine pass is also applied to those aged 12 to 18 years old.

However, considering the period during which adolescents can be vaccinated, it will be applied from February 1 next year.

“Considering the worsening of medical capacity due to the increase in patients with severe cases and the introduction of the mutated virus into Korea, the need for a third vaccination and vaccination for those who are not vaccinated is growing. In order to reduce the risk of infection as well as comply with personal quarantine rules such as hand washing, we ask that you actively participate in vaccinations such as refraining from meetings and appointments and additional vaccinations until the end of the year,” Cho Bong-su, director of the Busan Citizens’ Health Bureau said.