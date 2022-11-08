Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Busan to Improve Crosswalk Designs to Increase Safety

BeFM News

The Busan Metropolitan Government announced that it has created guidelines for improving the design of crosswalks to create a safe walking environment.

The new crosswalks will have traffic lights that show the total remaining time for both red and green lights to prevent pedestrian jaywalking and promote safety.

The city will also install eye-catching sidewalk pavements, an increased sidewalk border width (from 20 cm to 40cm), and pedestrian-focused lighting for drivers to easily see them on the road.

According to the city, the improved crosswalk design focuses on preventing pedestrian traffic violations such as crossing the street while looking at a smartphone. It also targets strengthening road visibility and preventing elderly traffic accidents during vulnerable hours.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
76 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Wed
18 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 