Busan to Improve Crosswalk Designs to Increase Safety

The Busan Metropolitan Government announced that it has created guidelines for improving the design of crosswalks to create a safe walking environment.

The new crosswalks will have traffic lights that show the total remaining time for both red and green lights to prevent pedestrian jaywalking and promote safety.

The city will also install eye-catching sidewalk pavements, an increased sidewalk border width (from 20 cm to 40cm), and pedestrian-focused lighting for drivers to easily see them on the road.

According to the city, the improved crosswalk design focuses on preventing pedestrian traffic violations such as crossing the street while looking at a smartphone. It also targets strengthening road visibility and preventing elderly traffic accidents during vulnerable hours.