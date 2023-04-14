Busan News

Busan To Improve the Convenience of Using Taxis For Foreign Tourists

Haps Staff

The city of Busan signed a business agreement to improve the convenience of taxi use for foreign tourists in Busan earlier this week.

Although this agreement aims for Busan, the current domestic taxi call service is very limited to foreign tourists due to self-authentication through domestic mobile carriers and payment methods focused on domestic cards and bank accounts. It was prepared to improve the convenience of using the taxi calling service for foreign tourists.

Wooti is a global platform that allows users who have used the Uber app abroad to call a taxi in Korea using the Uber app as they do in their home country, without installing a separate app.

It is expected to contribute to improving the convenience of taxi use for foreign tourists visiting Busan by supporting both domestic drivers and foreign passengers to use the service smoothly without language barriers by installing an in-app message translation function.

Through this agreement, the city of Busan and Wooti strive to spread the Wooti app to provide tourist transportation convenience for foreign tourists visiting Busan, and recently, the city of Busan installed the ‘Visit Busan Pass’, a tourist pass exclusively for foreign tourists, on the Wooti app.

