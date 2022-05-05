NewsBusan News

Busan to Improve Tourist Attractions Through a Tourism Monitoring and Inspection Team

Haps Staff

Busan will operate the ‘2022 Tourism Monitoring Inspection Team’ in May with the Busan Tourism Association to improve major tourist destinations.

The ‘2022 Tourism Monitoring and Inspection Team’ is a project to provide temporary jobs to the tourism industry, while at the same time promoting the improvement of facilities and convenience of tourist destinations centered on tourism users through the tourism field experience of the inspectors. 

The city has recruited cultural and tourism commentators, tour interpreters guides, and tourism industry workers since April. As a result, out of a total of 133 applicants, the final 42 were selected through document screening.

The inspection team will be responsible for monitoring about 100 tourist destinations in Busan, festivals in each region, and theme streets such as Ibagu-gil, and notifying related organizations of matters necessary for improvements such as information signs, facilities, convenience, and transportation.

Last year, 105 people worked as an inspection team and improved about 200 cases, and the improvements were typically made by inspecting the signage at the entrance to Dalmaji-gil Haewoljeong and photo boards on the stairs of the Provisional Capital Memorial Hall and requesting maintenance from the relevant agencies.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
82 %
1kmh
0 %
Thu
16 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 