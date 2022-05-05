Busan to Improve Tourist Attractions Through a Tourism Monitoring and Inspection Team

Busan will operate the ‘2022 Tourism Monitoring Inspection Team’ in May with the Busan Tourism Association to improve major tourist destinations.

The ‘2022 Tourism Monitoring and Inspection Team’ is a project to provide temporary jobs to the tourism industry, while at the same time promoting the improvement of facilities and convenience of tourist destinations centered on tourism users through the tourism field experience of the inspectors.

The city has recruited cultural and tourism commentators, tour interpreters guides, and tourism industry workers since April. As a result, out of a total of 133 applicants, the final 42 were selected through document screening.

The inspection team will be responsible for monitoring about 100 tourist destinations in Busan, festivals in each region, and theme streets such as Ibagu-gil, and notifying related organizations of matters necessary for improvements such as information signs, facilities, convenience, and transportation.

Last year, 105 people worked as an inspection team and improved about 200 cases, and the improvements were typically made by inspecting the signage at the entrance to Dalmaji-gil Haewoljeong and photo boards on the stairs of the Provisional Capital Memorial Hall and requesting maintenance from the relevant agencies.