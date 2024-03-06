Busan to Inspect Over 300 Restaurants Around Tourist Areas

The city of Busan said that from the 11th to the 15th, it will intensively inspect the hygiene management of food handling establishments in multi-use facilities in the city, in cooperation with its 16 districts and counties.

This inspection is organized ahead of the peak spring outing season, expecting a large influx of tourists and visitors to multi-use facilities in the city, to ensure the hygiene safety of food handling establishments.

The inspection will target around 320 locations, including restaurants and food trucks operating around amusement parks, train stations, terminals, airports, and camping sites.

The inspection will focus on whether products are sold or used past their consumption (distribution) period or without labeling, whether food is handled hygienically, whether health examinations are conducted, whether pest control facilities are installed to prevent the entry of pests and whether refrigeration and freezing facilities comply with temperature requirements.