Busan to Install 23 Smart Gardens at Public Facilities

The city of Busan plans to spend 830 million won this year to install smart gardens for free at 23 public facilities in the city.

It announced yesterday that it will accept applications from interested agencies and companies.

The indoor garden combines air-purifying plants with an automatic watering system. The gardens have been built since 2021 through a state-funded project by the Korea Forest Service.

Agencies receiving the smart gardens must maintain and manage them for at least five years. Until 2025, the city plans to install smart gardens in at least 20 locations yearly.

 

