Busan To Install Additional Personal Mobility Device Parking Areas Near Subway Stations

The city of Busan will install a parking area that can accommodate 504 Personal Mobility (PM) devices near subway stations in the city.

This is a preemptive response by the city to resolve and prevent safety accidents and pedestrian inconveniences caused by indiscriminate neglect of PMs, who are emerging as a new means of personal transportation due to short-distance mobility and convenience.

The city has first installed parking areas that can park 224 PM’s in 36 locations in four autonomous districts including Busanjin-gu, Dongnae-gu, Nam-gu, and Buk-gu.

The installation location of the PM parking areas installed as a pilot this time is mainly near subway stations.

The city, district, and company selected an area with high PM usage as the installation site through a four-month joint on-site investigation and the use of big data, by the Busan Police Agency Traffic Safety Deliberation Committee.

In the future, the city plans to induce the activation of the pilot-installed PM parking areas by providing incentives to users of PM parking areas through consultation with shared PM companies and by applying penalties to users who leave them unattended.

In addition, it is planned to gradually expand parking areas by analyzing the usage of PM-only parking areas and to continuously promote and guide users on safety accident prevention rules and pedestrian-priority culture awareness.

A personal mobility device refers to a means of moving only with electric power, such as electric kickboards and electric two-wheeled parallel vehicles, which have a maximum speed of less than 25 km and a total weight of less than 30 kg, and are subject to the Road Traffic Act and the Electric Household Appliances Safety Act.

Currently, five companies are operating 3,900 units in Busan.