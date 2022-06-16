Busan to Introduce its Charms at Domestic Tourism Fairs

The city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Association will participate in domestic tourism fairs to inform the colorful charms of Busan and actively promote Busan travel.

The city will participate in the ‘Nae Country Travel Expo’ and ‘Seoul International Tourism Exhibition’ held in Seoul in June.

First, the ‘2022 Nae Country Travel Expo’, which will be held from June 16 to 19 at Dongdaemun Plaza in Seoul, is hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Association (KTO) under the theme of “Leave freely to my country”.

At the expo, 150 institutions will set up 270 booths to provide domestic travel information and operate a travel market.

The city plans to organize a publicity center at the fair under the theme of ‘Give me the heart of Busan’, aimed at the summer vacation season.

The publicity hall is decorated with tubes, parasols, and ice boxes so that visitors can feel the summer sea of ​​Busan, and various programs are operated, such as travel consulting in the Busan dialect and photo shoot events using instant cameras.

In addition, it will participate in the ’37th Seoul International Tourism Exhibition’, the largest comprehensive tourism expo in Korea, held at COEX, Seoul from the 23rd to the 26th.

In this tourism exhibition, about 500 booths from 300 institutions will be set up to hold various events such as the 2022 World Tourism Industry Conference, B2B Travel Mart, and Talk Concert.

The Seoul International Tourism Exhibition will introduce the nature, history, and culture of Busan under the theme of ‘Busan, the city that Koreans love, KOREAN FAVORITE BUSAN’, which can promote the charms of Busan.