Image: City of Busan
Busan to Invest 10 Billion Won to Build Four New Urban Forests

BeFM News

The city of Busan government will invest 10 billion won until 2025 to build 10 hectares of wind corridor urban forests in 4 locations.

The plan includes the Sasang Station Cultural Forest at the station’s public parking lot.

The city will also create the Geoje-ro Wind Corridor Forest in Yangjung-dong and the Peace Forest at the Daeyeon Arboretum Exhibition Center in Nam-gu District.

Between 2019 and last year, Busan built 25 hectares of wind corridor urban forests at 20 locations including the World Cup-ro and Gwanmundae-ro.

