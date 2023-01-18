Busan to Invest 900 Million Won to Create Children’s Safe Green Forests

The city of Busan will invest 900 million won this year to create ‘Children’s Safe Green Forest’ in four elementary schools in Busan.

The ‘Children’s Safe Green Forest’ creation project is a project to create a forest that separates the main entrance of an elementary school, which is a children’s protection area, and the sidewalk and driveway around the connecting road.

This forest not only reduces fine dust and provides a resting place, but also secures traffic safety by providing a safe and pleasant way to go to and from school for children who are vulnerable to air pollution.

In particular, it provides a pleasant commuting environment for children who are vulnerable to heat waves in the summer.

This year, there are four construction sites: Yongsu Elementary School in Buk-gu, Jwasan Elementary School in Haeundae-gu, Yangun Elementary School in Haeundae-gu, and Jangseo Elementary School in Geumjeong-gu.

Last year, the city invested 1 billion won to create child-safe green forests in five places, including Daecheon Elementary School in Nam-gu.

The city plans to plant various trees and flowers that can stimulate students’ curiosity in the child-safe green forest to be created this year, and also create an insect habitat to be used as a living ecological restoration site in the city center and a space for experiencing nature and ecological education.