Busan to Jointly Host “16th Korea Youth Festival” Next Month

The city of Busan announced that it will jointly host the 16th Korea Youth Expo, the largest youth festival in Korea, from the 10th to the 12th of next month with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.

This fair will be held online for the first time in history under the theme of ‘The New 100 Years, Now Youth.’

The expo is expected to provide useful experience activities and career exploration opportunities for youth through special lecture programs, experience/contest programs, exhibitions and special programs, special programs in Busan, competitions, and events.