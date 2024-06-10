Busan to Launch Campaign to Eradicate Illegal Taxis Around Busan Station

The city of Busan announced that it would launch a joint public-private-police campaign to eradicate illegal taxi and rental car operations at taxi stands around Busan Station.

With the increase in domestic and international tourists visiting Busan and the approach of summer, this campaign aims to eliminate illegal taxi and rental car activities and establish traffic order.

The city, along with Dong-gu District Office, Dongbu Police Station, and the Taxi Transport Business Association, will conduct activities to prevent illegal practices such as refusal to board, solicitation, unfair fare collection, and rental car taxi operations.

They will also encourage tourists and citizens to report illegal activities and promote the establishment of safe traffic order.