Image: City of Busan
Busan to Launch Korea’s First Tour Bus Exclusively for People With Disabilities

By BeFM News

Starting in June, Busan will launch South Korea’s first city tour bus exclusively for people with disabilities.

The city of Busan announced that the “Narae Bus,” designed for accessible tourism and inclusivity, will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with six wheelchair seats.

Starting from Busan Station, the bus will travel to popular tourist areas including Haeundae and Gwangalli.

The bus was donated by the Lions Club Busan District and the ‘Busan Differently Abled Federation’ will be providing operational support.

 

