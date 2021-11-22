Busan to Launch Large Scale Vaccination Participation Campaign Today

The COVID-19 vaccination rate in Busan is close to reaching 80% though cases have been averaging around 90 per day for the past week.

The city of Busan said yesterday that more than 2.594 million people or 77.3% of the population of Busan, have been fully vaccinated, and the citizens who received their first shots accounted for 80.5% of the total.

The completion rate of vaccination among public sector workers was 90.6%.

Amid the rising number of seriously ill patients due to COVID-19 and the number of breakthrough cases, however, the city will launch a large-scale vaccination participation campaign today to further raise the vaccination rate.

Together with 16 regional offices in Busan, 21 PR teams have been formed, and more than 500 employees will distribute immunization notices and masks at major intersections and subway stations in the city from 7:30 am to 8:30 am this morning.