Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Busan to Launch Large Scale Vaccination Participation Campaign Today

BeFM News

The COVID-19 vaccination rate in Busan is close to reaching 80% though cases have been averaging around 90 per day for the past week.

The city of Busan said yesterday that more than 2.594 million people or 77.3% of the population of Busan, have been fully vaccinated, and the citizens who received their first shots accounted for 80.5% of the total.

The completion rate of vaccination among public sector workers was 90.6%.

Amid the rising number of seriously ill patients due to COVID-19 and the number of breakthrough cases, however, the city will launch a large-scale vaccination participation campaign today to further raise the vaccination rate.

Together with 16 regional offices in Busan, 21 PR teams have been formed, and more than 500 employees will distribute immunization notices and masks at major intersections and subway stations in the city from 7:30 am to 8:30 am this morning.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
1.1 °
56 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Mon
5 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
13 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 