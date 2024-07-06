Busan to Launch Pilot Project for Garden-Type Urban Forest at BRT Bus Stops

The city of Busan is set to implement a pilot project for creating garden-type urban forests at BRT bus stops starting in the second half of this year.

The pilot project aims to enhance the environment at bus stops by introducing small-scale gardens designed to improve the usage experience and promote public transportation.

The planned locations for the pilot project include Song Sang-hyun Plaza, Gaya Station (Line 2), Donghae Line Centum Station, and Choryang Station. \

The project is expected to be completed within the year after consultations with relevant organizations.

The initiative addresses the discomfort experienced by citizens at BRT bus stops due to heat, sunlight, and fine dust.

By creating a more pleasant environment, the city hopes to encourage greater use of public transport.

To support this project, the city has secured an additional budget of 200 million won.

Following the pilot, Busan plans to extend the garden-type urban forest initiative to all 125 BRT platforms by 2026.