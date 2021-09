The city landmark project using a bridge that crosses downtown Busan is being promoted in earnest.

The Busan Tourism Organization announced that it would launch the ‘Seven Bridges Landmark Project’ to develop a global city brand.

This project is a core project for fostering an international tourism city by creating a new city brand by using 7 large bridges in Busan that cross the sea and river.

1.5 billion won will be invested in this project from this year to 2024.