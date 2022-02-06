Busan to Launch Two Week Campaign to Increase the Migrant Worker Vaccination Rate

The city of Busan will designate four major hospitals and clinics in Geumjeong-gu, Gangseo-gu, and Sasang-gu, where a large number of foreign workers and international students work and live, as consigned medical institutions for foreigners to increase the vaccination rate for foreigners.

It will promote intensive vaccination against COVID-19 for foreigners for two weeks from the 6th to the 20th.

Recently, as the spread of COVID-19 in Busan has increased, the proportion of foreign patients has also increased.

However, the third vaccination rate for foreigners was 35.0% as of Friday, and the 3rd vaccination rate for those over 18 years old was 59.7%.

Accordingly, the city plans to encourage foreign nationals to get vaccinated by designating a base consignment medical institution near Noksan Industrial Complex in Gangseo-gu, Sasang Industrial Complex in Sasang-gu, which is a typical area with a high concentration of foreign workers, and Pusan ​​University in Geumjeong-gu, where many foreign students live.

Among the medical institutions located near the industrial complex, the city operates on weekends through consultation with the competent public health center and foreigner-related institutions.

Gabul Noksan Hospital (Gangseo-gu), Yein Clinic (Sasang-gu), and the nearby university where many foreign students visit, Sui Nasopharyngeal Clinic and Choi The Internal Medicine Clinic (Geumjeong-gu) were designated as a foreign base consignment medical institution.

The pilot operation will be conducted for two weeks and the operation will be expanded or extended depending on the results of the operation.

In order to prevent foreigners from experiencing difficulties in getting vaccinations due to language problems, not only English, but also minority language interpreters such as Vietnamese and Burmese will be assigned to interpreters in medical institutions, and translational checklists and vaccination information will be distributed in 13 languages.

In addition, the city plans to encourage active participation in vaccination by cooperating with relevant organizations such as the local public health center, the Busan Foreign Resident Support Center, and local businesses and schools.

Registered foreigners can be vaccinated after making a reservation through the KDCA website, and undocumented foreigners can receive a temporary management number from the public health center and make a reservation by phone or visit an inoculation institution.

Foreigners staying in Korea for a short time can be vaccinated after registering their overseas basic vaccination history at the public health center and receiving a temporary management number.

“We will continue to work hard to find various ways to increase the convenience of inoculation for foreigners, including the operation of consigned medical institutions for foreigners, and strengthen publicity and guidance. We ask that you receive the third vaccination as soon as possible,” Bong-soo Jo, Director of the Busan City Citizens’ Health Bureau said.