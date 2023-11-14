Busan to Light Up Blue for World Children’s Day

The ‘UNICEF Blue in Busan’ event, held to commemorate World Children’s Day on November 20, is a significant initiative organized by UNICEF.

The city of Busan, which was certified as a UNICEF child-friendly city in May 2019, is actively participating in this event, emphasizing its commitment to children’s rights.

The event involves lighting up eight major landmarks in Busan with UNICEF’s symbolic blue color.

These landmarks include Gwangan Bridge, Nurimaru, Busan City Hall, Busan Bank Headquarters, Busan Tower, Busan Cinema Center, Hwangnyeongsan Transmission Tower, and Haeundae LCT. The illumination is scheduled to take place after sunset from the 17th to the 20th.

The highlight of the event is the celebratory performance and large drone show on a special stage at Gwangalli Beach, starting at 6 p.m. on the 18th. The drone show, with the theme of children’s rights, is set to feature 600 drones, aiming to fill the Gwangalli Beach area with messages for children.