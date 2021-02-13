Busan to Lower its Social Distancing Level to 1.5 From Monday

The city of Busan announced that it will adjust the current social distancing from February 15 to 28 from the current level 2 to level 1.5 in accordance with the government’s social distancing adjustment plan.

Although small-scale group infections have recently occurred in the city, the overall number of confirmed cases is on a decreasing trend, and the situation is stably managed with an infectious reproduction index of 0.84.

As it is adjusted to step 1.5, restrictions on operating hours will be lifted for multi-use facilities such as restaurants, cafes, singing practice rooms, indoor standing performance halls, indoor sports facilities, and party rooms in compliance with the quarantine rules.

Entertainment facilities that have been discontinued will be reopened on the condition that they comply with the reinforced quarantine rules to minimize risk.

However, In the case of bathing facilities where there were many patients recently, strengthened quarantine measures at level 2 are applied as in the metropolitan area.

The ban on private gatherings with more than 5 people also has not been lifted.

An official from Busan City said, “As the business restrictions are eased on the premise of reinforcing voluntary quarantine, we ask each facility to reinforce and operate the quarantine regulations on its own.” I hope you keep in mind that the ban will be imposed.”

Busan Mayor Lee Byung-jin said, “Since quarantine can never be successful without the cooperation of citizens, we ask for cooperation and consideration once again so that the social distancing stage is not raised again due to the worsening of the infection situation. I will do my best by looking only at the citizens so that the program can be finished quickly.”