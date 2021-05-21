Busan to Lower Social Distancing Level to 1.5, But Most Current Regulations Stay the Same

Despite the city of Busan’s announcement today that it will lower the social distancing guidelines to 1.5 from Monday the 24th, many of the guidelines that are currently in place will remain the same.

The decision was made after the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters meeting today which concluded that despite there still being risks of transmission of the virus, the urgency of small business owners and self-employed who have been restricted from operating facilities for a long period of time should be considered.

Here’s What it Means

The new regulations will last until June 13th.

The ban on indoor businesses and cafes until 10 p.m. will remain intact and the ban on gatherings of more than five people will also remain.

The only big change to the regulations will be the easing of the restrictions of operation of five entertainment facilities.

The five types of entertainment facilities include bars, nightclubs and room salons, colatecs (Korean-style cabaret), karaoke bars, pubs, and hunting pochas, however, all must close from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bathhouses may also open, but the prohibition of operation of sweating facilities such as saunas, steam rooms, and steam facilities remain.

To prevent group infections from occurring in the community again, periodic diagnostic tests will be conducted for employees of entertainment facilities, and for businesses that violate the quarantine rules according to the principle of zero-tolerance, operating must cease for two weeks apart from the penalty of fines (One Strike Out).

Those with symptoms are advised to refrain from going to work and immediately undergo a COVID-19 test.