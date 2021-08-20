Busan to Maintain Level 4 Social Distancing Until September 5th

The city of Busan is extending the current 4th level of social distancing for two weeks until September 5th.

At a press briefing on the afternoon of the 20th, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon announced that in line with the government’s extension of the social distancing phase by two weeks, the Busan area would maintain the 4th level of social distancing.

“There are more than 2,000 confirmed cases nationwide and more than 100 cases in Busan every day, so it is not unusual to get infected anywhere at any time,” he pleaded.

The Busan area has raised the social distancing level to level 4 since August 10, and is taking special measures such as bans on gatherings of entertainment facilities and singing practice areas, and early closure of the summer beach season.

The city’s quarantine authorities predicted that the aftermath rise of infections, which took place during the summer vacation and the Liberation Day holiday, would continue for the time being.

Accordingly, from the 23rd, some changes will come into effect:

— the ban on gatherings in entertainment facilities (entertainment pubs, danran pubs, clubs (nights), emotional pubs, hunting pubs), colatec, dance halls, hold’em pubs, hold’em game rooms, and singing practice centers will be maintained

— restaurants, cafes and In the case of convenience stores and food stalls, in-store eating is allowed until 21:00, only take-out and delivery are allowed from 21:00 to 5:00 the next day, and outdoor tables and chairs for eating are also prohibited after 21:00.

— the restriction on private gatherings of 2 people after 18:00 is allowed up to 4 people (within 2 people who have not been vaccinated) including those who have completed vaccination.

— indoor and outdoor sports facilities are prohibited from operating shower rooms

— accommodation facilities can only operate 2/3 of all rooms, and events such as parties organized by accommodation facilities are prohibited.

The quarantine rules will be strengthened for facilities with a large number of infections recently.

In PC rooms, it is mandatory to have a seat spaced apart regardless of whether or not partitions are installed, 2-meters in smoking rooms in indoor facilities, and only one person in a small smoking room where it is difficult to keep a distance.

Bathhouse businesses must cease the operation of sweating facilities, and workers in the bathhouse business, indoor sports facilities, private academies, department stores, and hypermarkets should undergo periodic preemptive inspections.

Busan Mayor Park expressed regret over the extension of high-intensity social distancing, saying, “In the current situation where vaccination is not sufficiently carried out, there are no alternatives to catch the spread of the virus other than minimizing movement and contact.”

“It may be frustrating and difficult, but please refrain from visiting multi-use facilities as much as possible and stay at home,” he said.