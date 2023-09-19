Busan to Offer Free Flu Vaccinations From Today For Children and the Elderly

The city of Busan will offer free flu vaccinations to children, pregnant women, seniors aged 65 and above, and socially protected individuals from tomorrow until April 30th of next year.

Vaccinations will be available at over 1,600 medical facilities, with different start dates for each group.

Children aged 6 months to 9 years old, receiving the vaccine for the first time, can start tomorrow. And other children up to 13 years old can begin on October 5th.

Those who are pregnant can also start on October 5th and seniors aged 75 and above can begin on October 11th.