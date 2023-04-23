Busan to Offer One Year of Pet Insurance to Adopt an Abandoned Dog

One year of free pet insurance will be provided to those who adopt a dog in Busan.

The city of Busan will provide free pet insurance for one year for abandoned dogs that are adopted from animal protection or animal adoption centers in Busan.

If an adopted dog is treated at the vet for an injury or disease, 60% of the surgery and treatment costs can be covered by pet insurance with a limit of 10 million won per year.

In addition, if an abandoned dog causes injury to another person or pet, liability insurance of up to 5 million won will be guaranteed.