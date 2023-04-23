Image by JeongMin Yi from Pixabay
Busan News

Busan to Offer One Year of Pet Insurance to Adopt an Abandoned Dog

BeFM News

One year of free pet insurance will be provided to those who adopt a dog in Busan.

The city of Busan will provide free pet insurance for one year for abandoned dogs that are adopted from animal protection or animal adoption centers in Busan.

If an adopted dog is treated at the vet for an injury or disease, 60% of the surgery and treatment costs can be covered by pet insurance with a limit of 10 million won per year.

In addition, if an abandoned dog causes injury to another person or pet, liability insurance of up to 5 million won will be guaranteed.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
light rain
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
58 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Sun
13 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 