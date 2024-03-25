Lifestyle

Busan to Open 12 New “In and Out” Locations

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan unveiled its selection of 12 new venues for the children’s cultural complex known as ‘Deulrak Nalak’.

Following a rigorous evaluation process that included new business contests in January and February, the city identified 12 sites, comprising 2 large spaces exceeding 1,000 square meters, 5 medium-sized areas over 330 square meters, and 5 smaller spaces exceeding 150 square meters.

These locations span various districts, with allocations in Jung-gu, Swo-gu, Busanjin-gu, Nam-gu, Haeundae-gu, Yeongdo, Geumjeong-gu, and Sasang-gu.

A combined investment of 16.5 billion won from city and district funds will be injected into the development of these 12 selected venues.

The initiative aims to repurpose idle, aging, or neglected spaces within existing public facilities into vibrant children’s cultural complexes.

With 47 ‘Deulrak Nalak’ locations already operational and 37 under construction as of last March, the city remains committed to expanding its offerings.

Further project sites will be identified through a second public offering slated for the latter half of this year.

Deulaknarak serves as an enriching cultural hub for children and parents alike, offering diverse programs and content tailored to the unique characteristics of each region, all within a 15-minute living radius.

Information on locations and operating programs can be accessed through the Busan Children’s Complex Cultural Space Integrated Platform available at busan.go.kr/bschild.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Struggles Persist for Water Recreation This Summer in Yeongdo-gu

Here is Where You Can Buy Tickets for Events and Experiences in Seoul

Social Games Helping Us to Connect with Friends Online

Dive into the Rich Culture of Asia Through Teaching English Overseas

Camping Car & Leisure Festival Held This Weekend at BEXCO

Join the 1st Tancheon Marathon 2024 on April 28, Dedicated to Supporting Abandoned Animals

The Latest

Cherry Blossoms Finally Bloom in Busan

Eat Like a Local: Heart Smart Hanjeongsik – Andong Boribap in Gijang

Lotte Giants Pop-Up Zone Opened at Busan Station

“The Galaxy in the Deep Forest” Exhibition Gets Underway in Gyeongnam

Busan Destinations: Tulips in Bloom at Jwagwangcheon Trail

Lighting Project Being Added to Namhae Bridge

Busan
overcast clouds
10.1 ° C
10.1 °
10.1 °
86 %
11.5kmh
100 %
Mon
10 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 