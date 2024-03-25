Busan to Open 12 New “In and Out” Locations

The city of Busan unveiled its selection of 12 new venues for the children’s cultural complex known as ‘Deulrak Nalak’.

Following a rigorous evaluation process that included new business contests in January and February, the city identified 12 sites, comprising 2 large spaces exceeding 1,000 square meters, 5 medium-sized areas over 330 square meters, and 5 smaller spaces exceeding 150 square meters.

These locations span various districts, with allocations in Jung-gu, Swo-gu, Busanjin-gu, Nam-gu, Haeundae-gu, Yeongdo, Geumjeong-gu, and Sasang-gu.

A combined investment of 16.5 billion won from city and district funds will be injected into the development of these 12 selected venues.

The initiative aims to repurpose idle, aging, or neglected spaces within existing public facilities into vibrant children’s cultural complexes.

With 47 ‘Deulrak Nalak’ locations already operational and 37 under construction as of last March, the city remains committed to expanding its offerings.

Further project sites will be identified through a second public offering slated for the latter half of this year.

Deulaknarak serves as an enriching cultural hub for children and parents alike, offering diverse programs and content tailored to the unique characteristics of each region, all within a 15-minute living radius.

Information on locations and operating programs can be accessed through the Busan Children’s Complex Cultural Space Integrated Platform available at busan.go.kr/bschild.