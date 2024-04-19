Busan to Open First K-Pop High School Ahead of Schedule

The Busan Metropolitan Office of Education has fast-tracked the establishment of a ‘Global K-Pop School’ to nurture aspiring talents in the K-pop industry.

Originally slated for March 2028, the school’s opening has been accelerated to March 2026.

Situated at the former Garak Middle School site in Juknim-dong, Gangseo-gu, adjacent to the Seonakdong River, the K-Pop School will undergo renovations to provide an optimal environment for K-pop education, including the construction of a new dormitory.

As the first K-Pop high school outside the metropolitan area, K-Pop School aims to enroll 80 students per grade, offering specialized departments in Vocal, Practical Music, Vocal Dance, and Composition.

Up to 50% of student quotas will be allocated to international students, reflecting K-pop’s global popularity.

To attract foreign talent, the city office plans to collaborate with educational authorities worldwide and facilitate visa issuance and fee collection.

Discussions with major K-pop agencies across the country, including those in Busan, are underway to ensure the school’s stable establishment and serve as a catalyst for industry growth.