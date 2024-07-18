Image: City of Busan
Busan to Operate “Cinema Food Terrace” Events

By Haps Staff

From July to October, the city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization will host three “Cinema Food Terrace” events, featuring six unique sessions at various locations including the Museum of Films and the Haeundae River Cruise Pier.

This initiative, part of the international tourism city development project, aims to promote Busan as a film city and create tourism products linked to films in collaboration with the Busan Food Film Festival.

The “Cinema Food Terrace” will offer a blend of film screenings and food tastings inspired by the movies, allowing participants to enjoy various stories. The event will include:

Signature Type: Featuring yacht tours and a delightful experience, this program includes screenings of films like Carla Simone’s Summer in Alcaraz and Luca Gudangino’s Call Me By Your Name. Attendees can also enjoy discussions about the films and their culinary elements while experiencing a romantic river cruise. This program will take place on July 26 and 27 at the Film Archive and Haeundae River Cruise Pier.

Standard Type: Scheduled for August 23 and 24, this program combines Busan’s homemade beer and dried fish with film screenings, allowing participants to engage in conversations about the films.

Cinema Concert: This part of the event will feature live movie music performances and is set to occur in September and October.

Detailed schedules and additional information about the programs can be found on the Busan Tourism Portal, Visit Busan website (www.visitbusan.net), and the Busan Tourism Organization’s official channels (@visitbusan.kr).

