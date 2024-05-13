Busan News

Busan to Operate Emergency Room Surveillance System for Heat-related Illnesses

By BeFM News

The city of Busan will operate an ‘Emergency Room Surveillance System for Heat-related Illnesses’ from the 20th until September 30 to minimize damages caused by summer heatwaves.

36 medical institutions will monitor the occurrence of heat-related illnesses daily and provide relevant information.

“Higher temperatures than usual are expected this summer,” Lee Sora, Director-General of Citizen Health Bureau in Busan said.

She added, “During heatwave warnings, special attention should be paid to children, the elderly, individuals with chronic illnesses, and outdoor workers.”

