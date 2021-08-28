NewsBusan News

Busan to Operate Special Price Stabilization Period Ahead of Chuseok Holidays

The city of Busan will operate a special price stabilization period from the 30th until the Chuseok holidays next month.

Consumer prices are expected to continue to rise, centering on fresh foods, as well as an increase in demand for popular products ahead of the holidays.

The stabilization will focus on 29 items, including 16 representative products popular during the holidays and 9 living necessities.

The items include:

Daily necessities: rice, onion, garlic, red pepper powder, flour, tofu, cooking oil, soju (retail store), beer (retail store)

Personal service: Soju (dining out), beer (dining out), pork ribs (dining out), samgyeopsal (dining out)

Agricultural products (cabbage, radish, apple, pear), livestock products (beef, pork, chicken, eggs), forest products (chestnut, jujube), aquatic products (pollack, squid, cuttlefish, scallops, mackerel, dried anchovies 

Authorities will also investigate traditional markets and marts to manage price fluctuations, and provide price guidance to businesses that raise prices.

 

