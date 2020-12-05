Image: Busan City Hall
Busan to Participate in ‘100 ICC’ as International Mentor City

Busan City News

The city of Busan has announced that it will participate in the ‘100 ICC (Intelligent Cities Challenge)’ project led by the European Commission of the EU (European Union) as an international mentor city.

The 100 Intelligent Cities Challenge (ICC) is an initiative of the European Commission (EC) supporting municipalities in adopting new technologies to tackle the COVID-19 crisis and rebuild their economies while steering them in the direction of green, smart and sustainable growth. The focus is on supporting mid-size and smaller municipalities to improve the quality of life for citizens and enhance business competitiveness.

10 EU mentor cities, including Amsterdam Metropolitan Area and Barcelona, and five international mentor cities, including Busan, Toronto, and Singapore, will be participating ing in the “Intelligent Cities Challenge” project, contracting partnerships with 100 EU cities to mentor and network through guidance assistance, expert support and sharing best practices.

The city of Busan will share its successful experiences with EU cities starting between February and March 2021 on policies focusing on creating new jobs and supporting balanced growth and the development of start-ups and exiting SMEs, e-Government systems based on the digitalization of administrative tasks, and urban waste management.

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

