Busan to Pilot a New Tagless Payment System for Public Transportation

In the first half of this year, a tagless payment system, where fares are automatically deducted without tapping the transportation card, will be piloted for public transportation in Busan.

The city of Busan announced the ‘2024 Major Transportation Welfare Policy,’ consisting of 20 projects focusing on three main areas: resolving policy gaps for transportation vulnerable groups, enhancing the convenience of public transportation.

The automatic dispatch system for special transportation for people with disabilities, DuriBal, is also scheduled to be implemented this month.