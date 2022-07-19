Image: Busan City
Busan to Promote e-Sports Events and Programs From the Second Half of this Year

BeFM News

After successfully hosting in May the “Midseason Invitational (MSI) 2022,” the largest international esports competition in the first half of the year for the League of Legends (LoL), the city of Busan has decided to promote various events and talent training programs to grow into an e-sports mecca.

More than 26,000 people attended MSI 2022, and the highest number of simultaneous visitors and online viewers for the finals reached 2.19 million, the highest so far.

The Busan Metropolitan Government today that it plans to hold monthly esports events centered on the Busan e-Sports Stadium (Brenna) starting this month.

The Korean national team selection match will be held at the stadium at 6 p.m. on the 22nd for participants of the Season 22 Korea-Japan match for The E-Sports Night (T.E.N.) in August.

 

