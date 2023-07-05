Busan to Promote its World Expo Bid at the Global Saemaul Undong Ministerial Meeting

To promote Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, the city of Busan will carry out promotional activities during the three-day “Global Saemaul Undong Ministerial Meeting” starting today.

As part of the meeting, the city will operate a “World Expo 2030 Busan Promotion Hall” at the BEXCO Convention Hall today and tomorrow.

The meeting will be attended by ministers, high-ranking officials, ambassadors, and other dignitaries from 29 countries, with a total of over 300 participants.

The promotion hall will feature large LED screens and exhibits, showcasing the Busan Expo’s theme, values, attractions, and the long-term cooperative project “Busan Initiative.”

SK Telecom (SKT) plans to present an 8-minute drone video of the prospective Busan Expo venue, highlighting the city’s future vision for the 2030 Expo.