Busan to Promote Publicity for the 2030 Busan World Expo at the 29th Dream Concert

The city of Busan has announced its efforts to promote the Busan World Expo 2030 in connection with the upcoming ‘Dream Concert’ held at the Asiad Main Stadium on May 27.

The Dream Concert, celebrating its 29th anniversary this year, serves as the closing event for the first-ever ‘Climate Industry International Expo’ held in Busan. This concert aims to pray for the success of the Busan World Expo 2030 while showcasing the city’s capabilities and charm.

As part of the promotional activities, a ‘Boogie’ sculpture promoting the Busan World Expo 2030 will be installed at the entrance of the Asiad Main Stadium, creating a photo zone for visitors. Attendees who share a photo taken at the photo zone with the hashtag ‘2030 Busan World Expo’ on their personal social media accounts will have a chance to win small souvenirs through a lottery.

Moreover, various spaces within the venue, including the entrance, VIP room, and reception hall, will feature promotional phrases highlighting the appeal of the ‘2030 Busan World Expo’ alongside the city’s new brand.

To further raise awareness, the city plans to utilize large banners inside the venue, showcasing the Busan World Expo 2030 promotional video before the concert, display promotional banners on the Dream Concert official website, and use streetlight banners for publicity.

Mayor Park Heong-joon expressed pride in hosting significant events such as the Climate Industry International Expo and Dream Concert in Busan. He emphasized the active promotion of the 2030 Busan World Expo and the host city’s capabilities to the audience.

The city also intends to establish the 2030 Busan World Expo publicity center during the Climate Industry International Expo from May 25 to May 27. The center will provide information about the upcoming expo to domestic and international visitors.

Mayor Park reiterated the commitment to widely publicize the theme and sub-theme of the 2030 Busan World Expo and the city of Busan in conjunction with major international events until the host decision announcement in November.

Busan City is actively engaging in promotional activities to showcase the potential of the 2030 Busan World Expo and solidify its position as a strong candidate city.