Busan to Promote The City’s Tourism in Japan and Germany

The city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization announced that they had participated in promotional events for Korea held in Japan and Germany, and announced the various charms of Busan to people around the world.

First, in the Kyushu region of Japan, which is a traditional inbound region for Busan, they are participating in the ‘Korea on Wheels’ event, a large-scale consumer event held until the 28th of this month, and are conducting various promotional marketing activities.

‘Korea on Wheels’ is an event in which two lapping trucks equipped with the latest Hallyu content toured major Kyushu regions in Saga, Oita, Kumamoto, and Hiroshima to promote Korea. Busan was introduced to the local area through the mark-in Gwangan Bridge model-making experience event.

In addition, it participated in the ‘2022 KOREA festival X KPOP.FLEX’, the largest Hallyu event since COVID-19 began, held in Frankfurt, Germany on the 14th and 15th to promote Busan, an international tourism city to European K-pop fans.

About 80,000 people participated in the Hallyu event, including K-pop concert visitors from all over Europe, including Germany, France, and the UK. Business-consumer transaction consultations and on-site social network (SNS) events were conducted. In addition, they actively promoted Busan’s tourism by participating in networking events with local branches of the Korea Tourism Organization and industry.

In particular, Busan’s new charm as a base for tourism in the southern region by promoting the major tourist destinations in the southeast region and 3 representative tour courses through comment events and promotional leaflets and videos using QR codes for locals. 

From June, the city will participate in large-scale overseas tourism fairs held in Asia in Tokyo, Ho Chi Minh City, and Taipei as well as London and Helsinki. 

