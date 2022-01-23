Busan to Promote the Creation of the Nation’s First “Woman-friendly Single-person Household Safety Complex Town”

The city of Busan announced that it would create a ‘women-friendly single-family complex town’ in Jangjeon-dong, Geumjeong-gu, and Daeyeon-dong, Nam-gu, which are densely populated areas, to ensure the safety of women living alone.

A ‘female-friendly single-person household safety complex town’ goes beyond the existing first-generation Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) business method that focuses on improving the physical environment and strengthens the sustainable community safety net.

By 2023, a total project cost of KRW 11 billion will be invested in one-room clusters in Jangjeon-dong and Daeyeon-dong which are the target sites that are planned to create an innovative CPTED infrastructure, supporting crime prevention facilities for vulnerable households, offering sustainable resident participation-based CPTED crime prevention, and a specialization in environmental design.

Various projects are planned to be carried out centering on four policy projects.

Multi-family studio + CPTED application

First, the advanced CPTED facilities will be fused with the multi-family purchase and rental business implemented by Busan Metropolitan City. They plan to purchase 80 households (40 households in Jangjeon-dong, 40 households in Daeyeon-dong) within the CPTED project site, and install and renovate advanced security facilities such as a door access control system, security windows, CCTV, sensors, and a smart doorbell.

Public Facilities CPTED

The Housing and Urban Guarantee Corporation provides 200 million won from the Social Contribution Fund to create a safe village in a residential area for the safety of young people.

In addition, the Youth Policy Network, a youth group in Busan, applies for a participatory budget and builds smart crime prevention systems such as a Smart Pole to create a safe way home. They plan to develop a design specifically for crime prevention facilities tailored to the region.

A Smart Pole consists of LED street lights, CCTV, emergency bell, gobo light, Wi-Fi, and a charger.

Support for the safe one-room certification system and provide a safe home set for single youth households

The city of Busan and the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency continue to promote the ‘Safe One Room Certification System Support Project’ following last year.

The safe one-room certification system is the nation’s first pilot project, which was selected for a special grant tax competition project in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Administration and Security.

If the owner receives support from the city of Busan for low-rise security windows and gas pipe covers, which are the most necessary facilities to prevent trespassing, and improves the rest of the CPTED facilities, such as CCTV and public entrance access control system, at their own expense, the Busan Police Agency will certify and manage it as a safe studio.

In addition, a ‘one-person household safe home set’ such as smart doorbells, smart door locks, and window locks will be provided to young single-person households residing in the project area.

Expansion of 2nd Generation CPTED Sustainable Resident Participation

In order to expand ‘2nd Generation CPTED’, which strengthens residents’ responsibility and crime prevention activities through resident participation, Pusan ​​National University’s Department of Architecture is conducting a CPTED contest in Jangjeon-dong.

In addition, the Department of Police Administration at Busan University of Foreign Studies is planning to link the youth’s CPTED community activities, such as providing education on crime prevention with the crime prevention patrol and developing programs to enhance resident activity.

Linking and promoting online/offline single-person household social safety net formation programs

In order to form a social network such as communication and exchange among single-person households with little interaction, the program operation support project for each life cycle is promoted.

They hope to encourage a society that encourages participation in challenges such as health walks, dog walks, and “plogging” using the “walkon” community app operated by autonomous district/gun health centers, and checks and protects each other’s safety through online and offline community exchanges by using community-connected programs.

Construction of a safe guard house, security patrols for local residents, and senior safety guards

A 24-hour convenience store will be used to build a security guardhouse, and ‘local residents’ crime prevention patrols’ and ‘senior safety guards’ from former police and firefighters will be deployed so that the whole community can come together to prevent crime.

“I think a hundred good neighbors are no less envy than ten CCTVs. In creating a social safety net for single-person households, not only improving the environment vulnerable to crime, but also all members of society, including the public, private, industry, and academia, must work together with one mind,” Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said.

“I hope this single-person household can develop into a model case that can prevent crime and reduce anxiety about crime.”