Busan to Promote World Expo Bid at Korea’s Football Friendly This Friday Night

Busan is gearing up to promote the Busan World Expo 2030 by leveraging the upcoming Korea-Peru match scheduled for June 16.

With the announcement of the 4th host country at the 172nd General Assembly of the International Exhibition Organization approaching, this promotional opportunity aims to showcase Korea’s fervent desire to attract and host the Expo.

The promotion has been meticulously prepared with the participation of the renowned Red Devils cheering squad and enthusiastic citizens of Busan.

During the match, a colossal 30-meter-wide and 20-meter-high banner featuring the Busan World Expo 2030 promotional text will be displayed in the audience section, a spectacle reminiscent of the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup.

Additionally, a coordinated card section performance will demonstrate the united support of all Korean citizens for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

The stadium LED A board will play a video promoting Busan’s new city slogan and the Expo, while a large banner with the same message will enhance the publicity effect within the stadium.

To engage audiences of all ages, the popular “Baby Shark” song and video, which serves as the public relations ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo, will be intermittently broadcasted before and after the game.

A dedicated publicity booth offering World Expo education and soccer experiences will also be available to visitors, featuring life-sized stands of soccer stars Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in, and Cho Kyu-seong. Furthermore, various events and giveaways related to the Expo will be organized.

The Korea-Peru match holds significance as a friendly encounter, marking the first such match in four years since the Australia-Korea match in 2019. The efforts of football officials have facilitated the inclusion of this match, providing an ideal platform for Busan City to showcase its commitment to hosting the prestigious World Expo 2030.